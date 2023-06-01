Davenport North collected a solid win over Davenport West in a 9-5 verdict at Davenport North High on June 1 in Iowa softball action.
Recently on May 27, Davenport North squared off with Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson in a softball game.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.