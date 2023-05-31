Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Clarksville raced to a third-inning lead and held on for a 5-3 win over Gilbertville Don Bosco at Clarksville High on May 31 in Iowa softball action.

In recent action on May 27, Clarksville faced off against Charles City and Gilbertville Don Bosco took on Grundy Center on May 26 at Gilbertville Don Bosco High School.

