No runs allowed and no problems permitted for Charles City as it controlled West Union NFV's offense 12-0 in a sterling pitching showcase in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 2.

In recent action on May 27, Charles City faced off against Clarksville and West Union NFV took on Hudson on May 25 at Hudson High School.

