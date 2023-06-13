No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Cedar Rapids Xavier followed in snuffing Cedar Falls' offense 2-0 on June 13 in Iowa softball action.
In recent action on June 7, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Cedar Falls took on Ackley AGWSR on June 9 at Ackley AGWSR High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.