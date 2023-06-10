Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Marion 3-1 in Iowa high school softball action on June 10.

In recent action on June 6, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy faced off against Waterloo West and Marion took on Decorah on June 3 at Marion High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.