An electrician would've been needed to get Davenport West on the scoreboard because Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson wouldn't allow it in a 2-0 shutout on June 23 in Iowa softball action.

In recent action on June 9, Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson faced off against Johnston and Davenport West took on West Burlington on June 10 at West Burlington High School.

