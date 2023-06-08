If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Calmar South Winn proved that in blanking Nashua-Plainfield 27-0 in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

In recent action on June 3, Nashua-Plainfield faced off against Denver and Calmar South Winn took on Waterloo Columbus on June 3 at Calmar South Winneshiek High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.