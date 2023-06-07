Dominating defense was the calling card of Osage as it shut out Rockford 10-0 on June 7 in Iowa softball action.

In recent action on June 3, Osage faced off against West Union NFV and Rockford took on Manly Central Springs on June 2 at Manly Central Springs High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.