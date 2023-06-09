In recent action on June 5, Lisbon faced off against Springville and Maynard West Central took on West Union NFV on May 31 at West Union North Fayette Valley High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.