Fort Dodge unveiled a blanketing pitching performance and threw it all over Mason City in a 10-0 shutout in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

In recent action on May 22, Fort Dodge faced off against Waterloo East and Mason City took on Marshalltown on May 25 at Mason City High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.