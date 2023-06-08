Dike-New Hartford's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Hudson during a 11-1 blowout for an Iowa high school softball victory on June 8.
In recent action on May 31, Dike-New Hartford faced off against Le Grand East Marshall and Hudson took on Monona MFL MarMac on June 1 at Monona MFL MarMac High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.