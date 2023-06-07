A suffocating defense helped Dubuque Wahlert handle Iowa City West 11-0 at Dubuque Wahlert on June 7 in Iowa softball action.
In recent action on June 1, Dubuque Wahlert faced off against Marion Linn-Mar and Iowa City West took on Davenport Assumption on June 3 at Davenport Assumption High School.
