Bettendorf Pleasant Valley controlled the action to earn an impressive 14-1 win against Davenport West in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 29.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.