Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Armstrong North Union scored early and often to roll over Belmond-Klemme 9-1 in Iowa high school softball on May 31.

In recent action on May 26, Armstrong North Union faced off against Forest City and Belmond-Klemme took on Eagle Grove on May 26 at Eagle Grove High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.