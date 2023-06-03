Yes, Aplington-Parkersburg looked relaxed while edging Garwin GMG, but no autographs please after its 5-3 victory in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 3.

In recent action on May 30, Garwin GMG faced off against Collins-Maxwell and Aplington-Parkersburg took on Grundy Center on May 23 at Grundy Center High School.

