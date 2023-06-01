Ames didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Waterloo East's attack in a virtuoso 12-0 performance in Iowa high school softball action on June 1.
Recently on May 22, Waterloo East squared off with Fort Dodge in a softball game.
