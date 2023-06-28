Troy Mills North Linn's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Bellevue Marquette Catholic 12-0 in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 28.
In recent action on June 22, Bellevue Marquette Catholic faced off against Winthrop East Buchanan and Troy Mills North Linn took on Epworth Western Dubuque on June 17 at Troy Mills North Linn High School.
