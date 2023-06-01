Osage's impenetrable defense prompted a 14-0 blanking of Nashua-Plainfield at Osage High on June 1 in Iowa softball action.
Recently on May 26, Osage squared off with Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar in a softball game.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.