Dubuque Senior corralled Davenport North's offense and never let go to fuel a 10-0 victory for an Iowa high school softball victory on June 16.
In recent action on June 9, Davenport North faced off against Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk and Dubuque Senior took on Iowa City on June 7 at Dubuque Senior High School.
