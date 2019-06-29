GILBERTVILLE -- Class 1A's No. 3 ranked Clarksville opened play in the Don Bosco Tournament on Friday with a pair of impressive victories.
Clarksville rallied with two runs in the top of the seventh inning to defeat Class 3A's No. 5 Waterloo Columbus, 4-3, before securing a 3-1 victory over West Marshall. Kenzie Blocker recorded two of the four RBIs during the win over Columbus, while pitcher Kori Wedeking tallied 11 strikeouts and added two hits of her own during the win over West Marshall.
Columbus recovered from the loss to Clarksville with a dominant 14-3 win over Center Point-Urbana. Taylor Hogan and Sydney Hogan each hit home runs to power the Sailors offense.
AGWSR 4, CEDAR FALLS 0: Maddie McFarland recorded the only hit for the Tigers as AGWSR pitcher Taryan Barrick stuck out 12 and walked just one en route to a complete game shutout. Cedar Falls freshman pitcher Cyrah Rasmussen recorded nine strikeouts of her own and allowed just two earned runs.
Baseball
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD 15-8, CEDAR FALLS 1-9: Cedar Falls recovered from a game one blowout and salvaged a doubleheader split with Hempstead at Robinson-Dresser Complex. The Tigers plated two runs in the sixth and one in the bottom of the seventh to secure the dramatic walk-off victory in game two.
