GILBERTVILLE — The Don Bosco softball team put up seven runs in the bottom of the fourth to seal a four-inning, walk-off win in the opening round of the Class 1A Region 6 tournament on Friday.

The Dons (19-13) beat the Dunkerton Raiders (0-21) by a score of 15-3 to advance to the regional quarterfinals.

Kloe Nissen made driving in runs look easy with six RBIs in the win, leading Don Bosco in RBIs.

Kennedi McGarvey added three RBIs on a powerful night at the plate which included a home run and a double as the sophomore went 2-of-4.

Alaina Hellman drove in two runs on a double.

Cali Weber pitched a four-inning complete game, allowing four hits and one earned run while striking out four batters in the contest.

For Dunkerton, Peyton Smith put up a strong showing in the loss, going 2-of-2 at the plate with a home run and two RBIs.

Don Bosco hosts BCLUW (9-18) in the regional quarterfinals on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

BCLUW 12, North Tama 10: The Comets narrowly edged out the Redhawks in a back-and-forth battle on Friday.

The comets took the initial lead 2-0, but North Tama (7-12) added five runs in the top of the second to jump in front. BCLUW took the lead back for good with three runs in the bottom of the third. The Redhawks nearly rallied with four runs in the top of the seventh, but failed to completely erase a six-run deficit.

Morgan Bergman drove in four runs in the win while going 2-of-3 at the plate with a double and a home run.

Cassie Nason, Reagan Crawford and Grace Farnsworth drove in two runs apiece.

Klayre Gallentine earned the win in the circle, striking out seven batters in a complete game of work. Only one of the Redhawks' runs was earned.

The Comets face Don Bosco in the next round on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Gilbertville.

Hudson 13, Grundy Center 3: The Pirates (19-16) walked off the Spartans (7-23) in five innings to advance to the quarterfinals of the Class 2A Region 5 tournament.

Hudson jumped ahead 4-0 in the bottom of the first and did not look back, adding three runs in the second, one in the third and five in the fifth.

Addy Engel showed out with four RBIs on a 2-of-3 performance which included one home run.

Amelia Klenk and Ella Hiatt both added one RBI while hitting doubles. Laynee Oldenburger hit a solo home run in the win.

Oldenburger earned the win in the circle, allowing no earned runs on nine hits.

The Pirates will travel to Jesup to face the J-Hawks (23-10) in the regional quarterfinals on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Janesville 13, AGWSR 10: Eight runs in the top of the fourth powered the Wildcats (8-16) over the Cougars (8-21).

Avery Lafrenz did everything she could to keep the Cougars' season alive with five RBIs in a 3-of-4 night at the plate that included a double.

The Wildcats will face No. 7 Clarksville (25-1) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the quarterfinals of the Class 1A Region 6 tournament.

North Butler 12, Nashua-Plainfield 0: The Bearcats (15-8) only needed four innings to dispatch the Huskies (2-26) and advance to the 1A-6 quarterfinals.

North Butler scored eight runs in the bottom of the first and added four more over the next three innings to seal an early victory.

The Bearcats travel to face Newman Catholic (26-7) in the 1A-6 quarterfinals on Wednesday at 7 p.m. North Butler beat the Knights 1-0 in extra innings in their last meeting to split the regular season series 1-1.

Denver 12, Postville 0: It only took the Cyclones (11-21) three innings to seal a win over the Pirates (0-19).

Denver scored nine runs in the bottom of the first and three in the second before closing out a win after two and a half innings.

Brilee Ackerson led Denver with three RBIs while going 2-of-3 at the plate. Bailey Nuss, Myia Rosecrans and Mylee Thurm all drove in two runs. Nuss hit Denver's lone extra-base hit—a double—in the win.

Ackerson threw a no-hitter, striking out four batters in the contest.

In the quarterfinals of the 2A-6 tournament, Denver travels to Wapsie Valley to face the Warriors (21-7) on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Waverly-Shell Rock 3, Waukon 2: The Go-Hawks (9-18) went on the road to secure a massive upset over the Indians (15-9) in the penultimate game of the regular season.

Emma Thompson came up big with a home run in a 2-of-4 night to lead WSR with two RBIs. Kaysey Fox also drove in a run in the win.

Maya Willey earned the win in the circle with 10 strikeouts.

Belmond-Klemme 12, Aplington-Parkersburg 7: The Falcons' (3-21) season came to a close as the Broncos (11-13) earned the road win in the first round of the 2A-5 tournament on Friday.

Kendall Riherd did what she could to keep A-P's season afloat with a 3-of-4 night at the plate which included a double and one RBI. However, the Broncos overpowered the Falcons.