GILBERTVILLE — The Don Bosco (21-13) softball team waited until the sixth inning, but ran away with a win over BCLUW (10-19) on Wednesday.

In the Class 1A region 6 quarterfinals, the Dons led 4-3 after overcoming a 2-0 deficit heading into the bottom of the sixth. In the sixth, Don Bosco erupted with seven runs to seal the win.

Caelor Yoder, Alexis Even, Sophia Barnett and Natalie Miller drove in two runs each. Barnett and Miller both knocked doubles in the contest as well.

Cali Weber earned the win on the mound.

The Dons travel to Clarksville to face the Indians on Friday at 7 p.m. in the 1A-6 regional semifinal.

Clarksville 11, Janesville 0: The Indians (26-1) defeated the Wildcats (8-18) in six innings to advance to the regional finals on Friday.

Clarksville scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to earn a walk off victory.

Hannah Wangsness fell a triple shy of the cycle while driving in six runs in the win. Rachel Borchardt added three RBIs.

Cailyn Hardy pitched a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts to earn the win.

Wapsie Valley 14, Denver 4: The Warriors (22-7) defended their home field with a mercy rule win over the Cyclones (11-22).

Sydney Matthias led the way with four RBIs while Peyton Curley and Taylor Buhr drove in three runs apiece.

Buhr and Anna Curley combined for the win in the circle with Curley recording the win.

Wapsie Valley hosts South Winnesiek (20-15) in the 2A-6 semifinals on Friday at 5 p.m.

Hudson 7, Jesup 4: The Pirates (20-16) defeated the J-Hawks (23-11) behind a five-run fourth inning.

Addie Rhoades and Addy Engel led Hudson with three RBIs apiece. Laynee Oldenburger threw a complete game in the win.

Hudson travels to Waterloo to face Columbus at 7 p.m. on Friday in the 2A-5 semifinals.

Other scores: Newman Catholic 6, North Butler 5; South Winneshiek 8, Osage 7.