GILBERTVILLE – Don Bosco senior Caelor Yoder built a niche for getting her teammates off to a good start – in track and softball.

In the sprint and distance medleys, she ran the first leg for the Dons at state and, as the leadoff hitter, she’s combined her speed with her intelligence in the batter’s box to reach home 52 times – placing her in the top three in 1A and top five in the state in runs scored.

Don Bosco head coach Corey Christensen said that the Dons have come to expect strong opening statements from Yoder.

“She’s leadoff, she’s our sparkplug, she’s our leader – where she goes we go,” Christensen said. “And, it’s effective for the other teammates. When they see that, then thy want to get in on that fun too.”

On the first day of the Don Bosco invitational on Friday, Yoder showed why she had that title, picking up four runs over Hudson – including a leadoff home run in the bottom of the fourth – and stealing three bases.

She got another home run in her second game against West Liberty, but, according to Yoder, power does not describe her typical style of play.

Rather than hitting it out of the field, Yoder’s usual strategy is to get on base. That might come from a single or a walk, but when she reaches first, anything is possible.

“I just go up to the plate with an open mindset and make sure I square up the ball,” Yoder said. “I’m not really looking for a home run every single at-bat – I’m just looking to get on base and base hits.”

“She’ll take a walk, but when the pitch is there, she’s going to hit hard,” Christensen said. “Obviously… she’s got homerun power, but she’s more of a gap-to-gap hitter, triples and doubles, but she can pop out the occasional home run.”

The senior sits in second on Don Bosco with four home runs this season.

According to Christensen, Yoder’s knowledge of the strike zone is one of her best assets, helping her to bat .466 with an on-base percentage of .564.

“She knows the strike zone, so if the pitch isn’t there, she’s going to let it go,” Christensen said. “Or, if it’s close enough that she has to foul it off to get the pitch, she gets the drive, then that’s what she does.”

“She’s got a lot of patience too. She’ll take the walk, she’s not afraid to get hit by a pitch. She does whatever she has to do to get on base for us. And, when she gets on base, then we’re usually scoring runs.”

After getting on base, Yoder is constantly watching the ball, inching to second and looking for the right moment. When it arrives, she doesn’t hesitate, and leads Don Bosco and ranks top 15 in Class 1A with 31 stolen bases this season.

“Once I get on base, my mindset is just watching for balls bobbled, or just paying attention and making sure I’m focusing on the game and if I can get there, I can get there,” she said. “So, you’ve just got to trust yourself.”

And, although she’s a multi-sport athlete, softball stands out for her as a place to show her ability while helping her team to win.

“I think the intensity really is the big thing and… it’s a team game and it’s individual,” Yoder said. “So, you have both sides and it’s a great feeling when you get to make those plays or hit that ball.”

