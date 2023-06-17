SUMNER — Two outs in the bottom of the seventh with runners in scoring position and a one-run lead to protect.

Dike-New Hartford senior pitcher Madisen Theel found herself in that exact situation as Sumner-Fredericksburg three-hole hitter Aubree Land strode to the plate. Theel did not let the freshman’s reputation of power and driving in runs—Land ranks second on the Cougars in extra-base hits and RBIs—affect her.

Four pitches later, Theel struck out Land to seal a 3-2 Dike-New Hartford (16-4) win over Sumner-Fredericksburg (18-6).

“I knew my defense has got me behind me,” Theel said. “I just worried about my job, just pitch it in there and it worked.”

“All day we were like ‘We got to go get this game. This is a big game for us.’ It is just really exciting.”

Theel faced a similar situation in the bottom of the sixth as the Cougars looked to score Devyn Freitag from third with a squeeze play. Theel managed to scoop up the bunt and make the throw home in time to hold the run off the board and preserve the Wolverines’ 3-2 lead.

Dike-New Hartford head coach Rhandi Oelmann said her team’s ability to pull out a win in a close, defensive battle is something they have done time and time again this season.

“All year long we prided ourselves on defense,” Oelmann said. “We did a great job. They have a really quick top of the lineup and they are good hitters…We talked about smothering it. You might take it in the teeth, but you have to be on top of it tonight.”

“I told them that we have been in these situations before. Not in such a high pressure game, but we have been in these situations before. Play defense. I told Madisen in the circle, ‘Your defense has been here for you all night. You just have to pitch how you have been pitching all night. They will back you up.’”

The Wolverines never trailed in the battle of North Iowa Cedar League heavyweights as Dike-New Hartford scored in the top of the first and second to take a 2-1 lead after two innings of play.

The Wolverines added another run in the top of the fifth to take a 3-1 lead which the Cougars answered immediately on an Isabel Bernard RBI single, driving in Alivia Seehase.

Leading 3-2, Theel and the Wolverines defense held on in the final two innings, forcing the Cougars to no runs on three hits and three runners left on base. Theel finished the game with five strikeouts and no earned runs allowed on five hits.

According to Oelmann, the win helps the Wolverines in two different ways as they near the end of the season.

“It does great things for our confidence moving forward,” Oelmann said. “The bracket should be coming out soon. This puts us in a good place for postseason and hopefully gives us that bye first round…This game was huge for us in that regard.”

For Sumner-Fredericksburg, head coach Kevin Bergman said he knew the Wolverines presented a tough out.

“I expected this to be a good game and it was,” Bergman said. “It was a dogfight. We started out a little slow. We gave them three unearned runs. When they score three and they are all unearned that is a little tough, but that is softball.”

“To lose to a team like this does not hurt my feelings because it is a learning process. I think we learned something tonight.”

Bergman continued and said his team learned the importance of each play.

“We have to come out ready to play,” Bergman said. “We walked the first batter of the game and she scores. Stuff like that, we cannot do.”

Despite the loss, freshman pitcher Addi Murray turned in another strong performance in the circle for Sumner-Fredericksburg with no earned runs allowed on three hits.

“She has been huge,” Bergman said. “We lost Saela Steege from last year because of an ACL. Addi has had to step up and has done a wonderful job. We have rode her hard this year.”

“Addi pitched eight games and she was 8-0 last year. She is ready for that challenge. She works hard in the offseason. She is just a gamer.”

Wapsie Valley 10, Aplington-Parkersburg 0: Taylor Buhr went 3-for-3 with a triple and 3 RBIs to help the Warriors improve to 17-6 overall.

Peyton Curley also scored twice, and Hailey Wehling doubled and drove in a run.

Anna Curley struck out 11 in five innings of work to earn the win.

Clarksville 12, Dunkerton 0: Jenna Myers blasted two home runs and drove in three to pace the Indians.

Myers finished the game 3-for-3 which also included a double.

Rachel Borchardt, Hannah Wangsness and Katie Kampman all scored twice.

Jesup 12, Hudson 2: Caelor Wymore homered and drove in four runs as part of a 4-for-4 night that also saw her score four times for the J-Hawks.

Katie Schutte and Sara Mead each drove in tw runs, while Hayden Kresser went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and 2 RBIs.

Schutte, Peyton Weber and Daley Donlea all had two hits, additionally for Jesup.

Amelia Klenk and Addie Rhoads each drove in runs for the Pirates. Klenk had a solo home run.

Oelwein 5, Clayton Ridge 3: Aspen Weir, Zoey Reisner and Grace Gearhart each went 3-for-4 to help the Huskies to victory,

Reisner had a pair of doubles, and Jaylynn Craun drove in two runs for Oelwein.

Other scores: West Des Moines Valley 2-12, West 0-2, Des Moines Roosevelt 15, East 0. Ankeny Centennial 4-14, Cedar Falls 3-5. Union 7, Denver 3. Waverly-Shell Rock 7, Charles City 0.

Linescore Dike-New Hartford 3, Sumner-Fredericksburg 2 DNH;110;010;0 - 3;3;3 S-F;100;010;0 - 2;6;2 Madisen Theel and Payton Nolan. Addi Murray and Jamie Jones. WP - Theel. LP - Murray. 2B: S-F: Jones.

