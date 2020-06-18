COVID-19 concerns postpone CF softball doubleheader at West

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO -- A Thursday night varsity softball doubleheader between Waterloo West and Cedar Falls has been postponed as a precautionary measure amid COVID-19 concerns. The game was slated to take place at West High.

Cedar Falls officials informed Waterloo Schools administrators Thursday afternoon prior to the 5:30 p.m. scheduled start time that a member of the Tigers’ junior varsity team had potentially been exposed to COVID-19 and was awaiting test results.

Waterloo Schools District Activities and Athletics Director Dan Huff collaborated with West High Athletics Director Tony Pappas and other district personnel before making the decision to postpone the games following consultation with members of the Black Hawk County Department of Public Health.

“With some of the uncertainty right now with the person being tested, and not having those results and not knowing for sure where that will fall, we decided to postpone the varsity games that were scheduled for tonight, hoping to have more information,” Huff said. “Getting close to the game we thought if we can wait a day or two for a test, we’d rather error on that side than the other.”

Huff is hopeful the games will be played at a later date.

“We definitely plan on rescheduling,” he said.

