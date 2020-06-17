Columbus softball sails past Don Bosco

"I went against Bosco tonight like I would against any other team. There was no animosity at all and I just pitched my game. There is still a lot of things I need to work on to get better, but it feels good to be 2-0."

Frost owns both victories to start this season. Against Don Bosco she got a lot of help from another young athlete trying to make her mark.

Eighth grader, Morgan Bradley stayed strong behind the plate as the other half of the battery, and went three-for-three at the plate.

Bradley's second hit of the game came in the fourth frame when she blasted a two-run homer that also scored Emily Mollenhoff who had reached via a single.

"I don't really think about it much when I bat, I just look for my pitch and swing," Bradley said. "Each time I swung it felt good and it really helped my confidence with each at bat.

"This whole team has the confidence to make the hits, and anyone here can step in and play solid defense. Our defense is our strong point and we have a lot of good players that can come in at any time and play."

Bradley's two-run shot put the Sailors up 3-0 after four innings of play. Reagan Lindsay then answered the bell in the fifth with an RBI single, before scoring on an error.