WATERLOO — Waterloo Columbus erupted for nine runs in the third inning as the Sailors made quick work of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows in their Class 3A regional softball opener Wednesday, 11-1.

The sixth-ranked Sailors (33-4) were tied 1-1 before their big inning. Jenna Schott, Reagan Lindsay and Taylor Hogan singled to load the bases. Three more Columbus hits combined with two walks and several costly errors by C-G-D opened the floodgates.

Sophie Meier belted her first varsity home run in the bottom of the fourth for the 10-run margin.

Columbus will host Clear Lake Friday at 7 p.m. in a regional semifinal. Clear Lake (10-14) blasted Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 17-7 Wednesday.

Baseball

COLUMBUS 13, GLADBROOK-REINBECK 2: John Rausch and Carter Gallagher combined to pitch a no-hitter as Waterloo Columbus defeated Gladbrook-Reinbeck Wednesday.

Rausch went the first three innings before Gallagher finished up.

The Sailors (22-14-1) took command early with an eight-run second inning. Rausch, Joe Dunlay, Gallager, Parker Westhoff and Ray Seidel all drove in runs in the inning.

Tristan Wright and Ben Sinnott had two hits apiece for Columbus while Sinnott drove in three runs.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck fell to 15-10 on the season.

Linescores

Softball

COLUMBUS 11, C-G-D 1

C-G-D 100 00 — 1 4 4

Columbus 109 1x — 11 9 2

WP — Sproul. LP — Hackley. HR — Meier (Col).

Baseball

COLUMBUS 13, GLAD.-REINBECK 2

Glad.-Rein. 000 11 — 2 0 2

Columbus 082 3x — 13 7 1

WP — Rausch. LP — W. Kuburis. 2B — Sinnott (Col).

