Clarksville's Cheyenne Behrends having one heck of an encore

GILBERTVILLE – Cheyenne Behrends couldn’t have scripted a better finish to her junior season.
She was one of the heroes on the high-powered Clarksville team that captured a 2020 state softball title.
And her stellar exploits landed her in the pages of Sports Illustrated.
So, what does Behrends have in store for an encore?
The sensational senior shortstop has come back to deliver with another standout season. Behrends is batting .500 from her leadoff spot with 12 home runs and nearly 30 RBIs.
“Cheyenne has meant so much to our program and the other girls on the team really look up to her,” Clarksville coach Katie Wedeking said. “Her leadership is the No. 1 thing she brings to our team. They see what she does and they want to play like her. She sets a great example for us.”
Behrends connected on her 12th home run in Saturday’s lopsided win over Jesup in the Don Bosco tournament.
She crushed a long drive to left-center field that normally would have been a home run. Instead, the ball bounced into the gap with the deeper dimensions at the Gilbertville city park.
Behrends raced around the bases, was given the green light coming around third by Coach Wedeking and then charged to the plate to earn her latest home run.
Not only is Behrends lethal with a bat in her hands, she’s also phenomenal with a glove on her left hand.
Her superb defensive skills were on full display Saturday. She turned a pair of dazzling double plays while showcasing excellent glove work and a powerful right arm.
“Cheyenne is a great shortstop,” Wedeking said. “She’s worked really hard on her fielding and we feel very comfortable when the ball is hit to her. She’s played well in the field.”
Behrends is one of just two seniors on a Clarksville team that lost five starters, including pitching ace Kori Wedeking, from the 2020 championship team.
The Indians are ranked 12th in Class 1A with a 17-4 record and they are peaking at the right time.
“We lost a lot of key players, but we have some younger players who have really stepped up and played well,” Behrends said. “They’re doing a great job for us. They are swinging the bat well and our defense has been clean.”
Behrends isn’t the lone hitting star for Clarksville. The Indians excelled up and down the lineup in routing Jesup for their seventh straight win early Saturday afternoon.
Junior pitcher Sierra Vance continues to excel for the Indians. She improved her record to 13-4 and has benefited from an explosive offense led by Behrends.
“Cheyenne brings a lot of energy to this team,” Vance said. “When she’s up, we all get hyped and fired up. It’s just so much fun playing on this team with her.”
Behrends made an early decision to attend NCAA Division II Minnesota State-Mankato although she looks more than capable of playing at the Division I level.
“I love it up at Mankato. I love the coaches – they made me feel welcome,” she said. “And they’re really good. I want to play competitively and win a national championship.”
Behrends was named captain of the Class 1A all-tournament team at state in 2020. She hit two home runs to spark No. 3 Clarksville to a 2-0 title game win over two-time defending champion and top-ranked Collins-Maxwell.
For now, Behrends is focused on the final few weeks of her stellar career for Clarksville High School. She’s played in the state championship game the past two seasons.
And she’s looking for another opportunity to do it again.
“With the players we lost, people maybe didn’t expect us to do as well this year,” Behrends said. “That just motivates us and inspires us. We want to prove people wrong. We’re playing well right now. We just have to keep it going through regionals and hopefully at the state tournament.”