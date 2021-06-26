Clarksville's Cheyenne Behrends having one heck of an encore

GILBERTVILLE – Cheyenne Behrends couldn’t have scripted a better finish to her junior season.

She was one of the heroes on the high-powered Clarksville team that captured a 2020 state softball title.

And her stellar exploits landed her in the pages of Sports Illustrated.

So, what does Behrends have in store for an encore?

The sensational senior shortstop has come back to deliver with another standout season. Behrends is batting .500 from her leadoff spot with 12 home runs and nearly 30 RBIs.

“Cheyenne has meant so much to our program and the other girls on the team really look up to her,” Clarksville coach Katie Wedeking said. “Her leadership is the No. 1 thing she brings to our team. They see what she does and they want to play like her. She sets a great example for us.”

Behrends connected on her 12th home run in Saturday’s lopsided win over Jesup in the Don Bosco tournament.

She crushed a long drive to left-center field that normally would have been a home run. Instead, the ball bounced into the gap with the deeper dimensions at the Gilbertville city park.