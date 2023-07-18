Clarksville is ready to go.

Tonight, the Indians face Southeast Warren in Fort Dodge at 7:30 p.m. in the Class 1A state softball quarterfinals.

It is Clarksville’s fifth state tournament appearance in seven years.

Three years removed from their 2020 championship, Clarksville head coach Katie Burman said her team struggled with nerves in previous state tournament appearances. But, now they have more experience and enter the tournament determined and ready for the Warhawks.

“I think the last two years when we were down there, the jitters kind of got to us and we were just excited to make it,” Burman said. “And, now I think this year, I think they’re a little bit more on a mission.”

Last week, the Indians sent a message and showcased their abilities with 16 hits in a 12-2 win over St. Ansgar 12-2 in the 1A-6 regional championship to qualify for the state tournament.

A star-studded trio of seniors will lead Clarksville in Fort Dodge.

Going into the tournament, Cailyn Hardy holds an ERA of 1.27, while allowing only 0.88 walks and hits per innings pitched through 138.0 innings pitched in 2023.

A two-player for Clarksville, Hardy enters the state tournament with a batting average of .372. She also set a new school record for career triples with 11—four of which the senior hit in 2023.

According to Burman, Hardy played determined and motivated throughout her senior campaign.

“It’s her senior year and I think she wanted to make it down to state one time, and so she stepped up,” Burman said. “She gained quite a few miles per hour this year, she gained some control on the ball and she really stepped into that spot when she didn’t have to because she’s going to Iowa Central to play infield, so for her to step into that pitching position was really big for us.

While Hardy leads from the circle, senior Jenna Myers leads at the plate. The team-leader in RBIs, Myers drove in 38 runs in the Indians’ 29 games this season. Myers also leads the team in extra-base hits (14) and home runs (7) while posting a .386 batting average and slugging .663.

Rachel Borchardt rounds out Clarksville’s senior trio with the second-most RBIs (28), second-most hits (42) and second-most extra-base hits (12).

Emmalee Manwarren, a sophomore, is the team’s runs-leader at 42 and hits-leader with 54, getting on base in more than half of her plate appearances.

Southeast Warren will be one of the toughest opponents Clarksville faces this season.

The Warhawks have two solid pitchers to choose from in Alivia Ruble and Kaylyn Holmes and an offense that’s generated 289 runs in a 25-6 season.

Although the Warhawks and Indians have not faced each other prior to Tuesday, Burman said she’s more excited than nervous.

“It’s also kind of fun not knowing anyone on their team and they don’t know us, so just kind of going in like that,” Burman said. “But also, we can watch some of their state games from last year and kind of learn from some of that.

Photos: Clarksville softball vs. St. Ansgar regional, July 10