Clarksville seniors ready for their last dance

“It’s special and we love it there.”

Once full team practices were allowed to begin, Clarksville’s players quickly picked up from where they left off. A new routine to replace high fives around the pitching mound following each out is in the works. But that’s an easy thing to sacrifice for an abbreviated summer of competition together.

“That would have been really sad to think we played our last game together (in basketball) and didn’t even know it,” Kori Wedeking said. “I’m just thankful we get a chance.

“We can never look back and think, ‘Oh if we would have had a season, we might have done this.’ This way we know for sure. We get to win our last games and just kind of take it in because it’s the last one.”

While Clarksville certainly possesses enough talent on its roster to compete for a state championship, Katie Wedeking is hopeful her players enjoy this last dance together regardless of the end result.

“The first thing we talked about was, ‘Don’t even think about making it to state or how far you’ll make it. Just be grateful that you get one last chance to play with your teammates,’” said Katie Wedeking, who has coached this class of seniors since middle school. “Our goal this year is just to dominate every game individually. We want to dominate the game that we’re playing that day and not even worry about, or think about state.”

