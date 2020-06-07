Clarksville seniors ready for their last dance

CLARKSVILLE — Janet Borchardt was out for a bike ride when she stopped and checked her phone.
A text message from Clarksville head softball coach Katie Wedeking quickly sent the team’s group chat into elation. Wedeking took video of Governor Kim Reynolds’ May 20 press conference announcing that Iowa would be cleared to play softball and baseball this summer.
“I was shaking and crying,” Wedeking recalls. “They texted back that they were crying, too.”
For a senior class that had already missed spring sports, prom and an in-person graduation, this was a much-needed victory.
“It’s nice to be able to end our time together with something kind of normal,” Borchardt said.
Success has become routine over the past five years with Borchardt, Kori Wedeking, Ainsley Lovrien, Emma Poppe and Chloe Ross serving as a group of multi-sport athletes that has spent summers together on the diamond. That quintet has been part of a program that reached the state finals in 2017 before making a run to Class 1A title game again last summer.
Lovrien knew early on her class had an ace pitcher capable of shutting teams down. She recalls catching Kori Wedeking in elementary school when a group of girls in town started playing in leagues and tournaments as part of a city rec program.
“I caught with a regular glove, so it really hurt when I caught her,” Lovrien recalls. “My hand would sting every single time I’d catch the ball.
“One time I didn’t catch the ball. It hit me in the eye and I had a black eye for a while. She pitched hard.”
The youngest of three sibling pitchers, Kori Wedeking owns a 91-17 varsity record with 855 career strikeouts. She surrendered just eight earned runs the entire 2019 season for an Indians’ team that allowed only two runs in the nine games leading up to a 4-3 setback to Collins-Maxwell in the state final.
Kori Wedeking points out her team has made considerable progress since those initial years when they were learning the game together. She can recall starting out with consistent losses against larger communities. Yet after a few years, Clarksville began hanging with tougher competition and eventually winning.
“We all get along pretty well so it was fun to play with each other,” Kori Wedeking said. “We really didn’t win much in other sports, too, so we knew it would just take time working hard and getting better.”
These longtime teammates are eager to begin their last dance following two title game appearances in the past three seasons. Many of the softball players were also part of a state basketball run in 2019.
Wedeking, Borchardt and Poppe each plan to play basketball at different American Rivers Conference schools.
“It’s been super special and I’m really glad that we’ve been able to stick together,” Borchardt said. “We’ve always had a really big group. I credit the parents for that, because they’ve done a really good job of being involved and helping us get to different practices and open gyms going throughout our careers.
“There are so many personalities and everyone knows each other so well. It’s awesome to be together with people that you’ve known your whole life.”
Leading into the June 1 resumption of official practice, support from parents and family became crucial as Clarksville’s softball players often spent time training at home. Over the past few weeks, small groups traveled to Wedeking family’s own version of a field of dreams and completed socially distant workouts.
Joe Wedeking, an accomplished men’s fastpitch softball player, has a full dirt infield in his front yard with the outfield fence sitting at 150 feet. He’s still able to challenge the team when they stop by, allowing them to get in some quality swings.
“It was really nice because Kori’s dad is such a big fan of softball and he was really good in his days too,” Lovrien said. “He pitched to us and he’s still really fast so it was nice to hit off him.
“It’s special and we love it there.”
Once full team practices were allowed to begin, Clarksville’s players quickly picked up from where they left off. A new routine to replace high fives around the pitching mound following each out is in the works. But that’s an easy thing to sacrifice for an abbreviated summer of competition together.
“That would have been really sad to think we played our last game together (in basketball) and didn’t even know it,” Kori Wedeking said. “I’m just thankful we get a chance.
“We can never look back and think, ‘Oh if we would have had a season, we might have done this.’ This way we know for sure. We get to win our last games and just kind of take it in because it’s the last one.”
While Clarksville certainly possesses enough talent on its roster to compete for a state championship, Katie Wedeking is hopeful her players enjoy this last dance together regardless of the end result.
“The first thing we talked about was, ‘Don’t even think about making it to state or how far you’ll make it. Just be grateful that you get one last chance to play with your teammates,’” said Katie Wedeking, who has coached this class of seniors since middle school. “Our goal this year is just to dominate every game individually. We want to dominate the game that we’re playing that day and not even worry about, or think about state.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!