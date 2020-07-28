Clarksville recaptures state softball magic under the lights

FORT DODGE — Cheyenne Behrends passed one test and flew threw another.
Clarksville’s junior shortstop followed a heads-up play in the field with a walk-off, inside-the-park home run as the Indians prevailed, 7-6, over Akron-Westfield in the eighth inning during Tuesday night’s quarterfinal round of the Class 1A state softball tournament.
It was another wild thriller that has become so common for this battle-tested Clarksville group in Fort Dodge.
Behrends, Clarksville’s leadoff hitter, opened the home half of the eighth inning with a line drive that carried past a diving Westerners’ right fielder.
At first, she thought it was caught. Then Behrends thought triple.
Clarksville coach Katie Wedeking waved her around third and teammate Janet Borchardt told her she was up at the plate before the Indians mobbed their clutch junior teammate in celebration.
“I think that’s the fastest I’ve ever ran and I’m not even kidding,” Behrends smiled. “I was so out of breath from that. Oh gosh... It was good.”
No. 3 seed Clarksville (17-1) will face No. 7 Lisbon (21-3) back on Iowa Central Field at 7:30 p.m. tonight in rematch of last year’s semifinal round that the Indians’ won, 1-0.
Indeed, a Clarksville team that has played in two of the last three championship games has had plenty of special moments in Fort Dodge and Tuesday night’s game against the Westerners (17-3) was no different.
When Clarksville takes the field for Tuesday's state tournament opener, half of the lineup will consist of battle-tested seniors.
Prior to her game-winning theatrics, Behrends made a run-saving play to that prevented an aggressive Akron-Westfield team coached by the state’s active wins leader, Todd Colt, from taking a lead in the top of the eighth.
With two outs, a bouncer found the Clarksville shortstop. She bobbled the ball — and instead of firing to first — Behrends saw Chloee Colt making the turn home and gunned her down at the plate.
“Chey is a big player for us,” Clarksville’s senior pitcher Kori Wedeking said. “Whenever the ball goes to her, we’re always confident. … We’re lucky to have her on our team.”
It was the composure of Clarksville’s ace that allowed the Indians to regroup after Akron-Westfield scored four runs in the first inning with just one hit leaving the infield. The Westerners hit the softball into the dirt and pressured a Clarksville infield that struggled to come up with outs as errors and late fielder’s choices led to the game’s first haymaker.
Kori Wedeking felt the game’s turning point came in the second inning. After Akron-Westfield leadoff hitter Jaden Harris reached with a single, catcher Ainsley Lovrien caught her stealing to deny her 18th stolen base in 20 games.
“When Ainsley threw that runner out, she’s probably their fastest on the team, we all just got the momentum back in our step and we were all just super hyped up,” Kori Wedeking said.
Behrends credited the composure of Wedeking — who struck out seven, walked three and scattered six hits — as a key to regrouping from the disastrous start.
“We all came together said to take a breath because we don’t play like that, that’s not our game,” Behrends related. “We fought back. Kori is definitely the calmest one out there I’d say. She calmed us all down.
“That’s just how she is. She’s such a calm and collected person. I don’t get how she’s so calm being a pitcher.”
Close-knit senior class leads a team that has reached two of the last three state softball finals.
In contrast to Akron-Westfield’s small ball, Clarksville stayed the course with hitters one through nine in its lineup swinging away. The Indians pounded out 13 hits in the victory.
“We bunt when we need to and I thought about practicing more small ball, but I’m doing what got us here and that was our big bats,” Katie Wedeking said. “I’m not going to change it now.”
After a safety squeeze plated a run for a 5-0 Westerners’ lead in the top of the third, the Indians offense came to life in the bottom of the frame.
Behrends doubled over the Westerners’ right fielder to spark the rally. RBI singles by Lovrien and Emma Poppe then cut the deficit to 5-3.
Janet Borchardt opened Clarksville’s go-ahead fifth inning with a line-drive double to right before scoring on Wedeking’s single. Wedeking then tied the game on a double steal, and Rachel Borchardt drove home Poppe from second base with go-ahead single to right for a 6-5 advantage.
One strike away from the final out in the seventh inning, Clarksville’s third baseman misfired and the Westerners drew even. This Indians team with five seniors quickly regrouped.
“We had a horrible first inning,” Kori Wedeking said. “We battled back that far, so I think we all were pretty confident that we could finish it. We just were really cheering and being positive even though we were struggling a lot.”
Add this to the list of memorable Clarksville wins in Fort Dodge that includes a victory during their first state tournament run that didn’t end until early the next morning.
“It’s pretty far up there,” Katie Wedeking said. “Being down five to nothing is crazy to come back from. They’ve all been in situations like this so many times that they can calm each other down and calm me down and they can come through.”
Added Behrends, “It was crazy. My emotions were up and down. All of our voices are gone.”
Clarksville 7, Akron-Westfield 6
Akron-Westfield 401 000 10 — 6 6 2
Clarksville 003 030 01 — 7 13 4
Natalie Nielsen, Megan Meinen (4) and Alayna Mullinix. Kori Wedeking and Ainsley Lovrien. 2B — Cheyenne Behrends, Janet Borchardt (Clarksville). HR — Behrends (Clarksville).
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!