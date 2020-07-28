Clarksville recaptures state softball magic under the lights

“When Ainsley threw that runner out, she’s probably their fastest on the team, we all just got the momentum back in our step and we were all just super hyped up,” Kori Wedeking said.

Behrends credited the composure of Wedeking — who struck out seven, walked three and scattered six hits — as a key to regrouping from the disastrous start.

“We all came together said to take a breath because we don’t play like that, that’s not our game,” Behrends related. “We fought back. Kori is definitely the calmest one out there I’d say. She calmed us all down.

“That’s just how she is. She’s such a calm and collected person. I don’t get how she’s so calm being a pitcher.”

In contrast to Akron-Westfield’s small ball, Clarksville stayed the course with hitters one through nine in its lineup swinging away. The Indians pounded out 13 hits in the victory.

“We bunt when we need to and I thought about practicing more small ball, but I’m doing what got us here and that was our big bats,” Katie Wedeking said. “I’m not going to change it now.”

After a safety squeeze plated a run for a 5-0 Westerners’ lead in the top of the third, the Indians offense came to life in the bottom of the frame.