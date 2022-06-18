Clarksville pitcher gets 300th strikeout, helps beat Don Bosco 4-0

GILBERTVILLE – The Don Bosco Dons’ 10-game winning streak came to an end as the Clarksville Indians won 4-0, keeping their undefeated softball season going.

A deciding factor in the game was senior Sierra Vance, who dominated with a two-way performance that included a shutout win and back-to-back doubles. She also logged her 300th career strikeout that evening, with only one-and-a-half years of varsity pitching.

“I pray before every game and I just pray that I can play for my team and not myself,” Vance said. “So I just ask for confidence and strength, both in the circle and in the batter’s box.”

The Indians went into Don Bosco with their No. 1 spot in the Iowa Star Conference on the line, but their bats stayed cold through five innings as Dons sophomore Cali Weber worked on a shutout of her own. With Vance refusing to give up ground at her end, the game quickly turned into a pitching duel.

“We know that… they have some of the best hitters probably in the state, to be honest,” said Clarksville coach Katie Wedeking. “And this was definitely to go for the conference win and they’re a really good team, they have a lot of good young players, so they’ll be good for a while. But we knew that they were going to come out here and be tough.”

The Indians came close to breaking through in the fourth inning when a double hit a runner to third base, but elite fielding from the Dons kept the stalemate going. Clarksville had to wait until the sixth, when Vance punched a double deep to right. She was filled in on second by pinch runner Cierra Bird, a freshman. Next up, junior Jenna Myers hit a single to send Bird home. Three more runs followed in the inning, including two RBIs on a double by sophomore Mollie Bloker.

Returning to the circle, Vance finished out her shutout, giving up only two walks and two hits, with another on base from an error. While she recorded her 300th strikeout, Vance relied just as much on putting the ball in play.

“I 100% put my trust in my defense and that’s something that is awesome to have as a pitcher,” Vance said.

Vance hit in another double in the seventh, but the Indians failed to capitalize. However, their one big inning in the sixth proved more than enough, helping them to keep their top spot and streak alive for another day. As for the Dons, head coach Cory Christensen said that while he’s disappointed in the outcome, he’s proud of what the girls have been able to accomplish so far in the season.

“We were on a ten-game win streak, the girls were playing really well and, you know, getting it and having fun doing it,” Christensen said. “So it was a great game, but we came on the wrong side of it.”

Clarksville will play in Colo-Nesco on Monday to bring their record to 13-0 while Don Bosco travels to Green-Mountain Garwin to start a new streak.

Linescores

Clarksville; 000; 004; 0 – 4;9;1

Don Bosco; 000; 000; 0 – 0;2;1

Vance and Myers. Weber and Even. 2B – Clarskville: Wangsness(2), Vance (2), Bloker.

