Clarksville No. 3 in initial IGHSAU softball rankings

Returning state finalist Clarksville has entered the softball season No. 3 in Class 1A's preseason rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union on Monday.

The Collins-Maxwell team that defeated the Indians in the last two state finals begins in the No. 1 spot in 1A. Perennial local power AGWSR opens No. 9 in the class.

In Class 2A, a Jesup team that won 30 games a season ago is ranked No. 6. Northeast Iowa Conference schools Charles City (No. 6) and Decorah (No. 10) are ranked in Class 4A to round out the area's rated teams.

