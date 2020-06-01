Clarksville No. 3 in initial IGHSAU softball rankings

-
Returning state finalist Clarksville has entered the softball season No. 3 in Class 1A's preseason rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union on Monday.
The Collins-Maxwell team that defeated the Indians in the last two state finals begins in the No. 1 spot in 1A. Perennial local power AGWSR opens No. 9 in the class.
In Class 2A, a Jesup team that won 30 games a season ago is ranked No. 6. Northeast Iowa Conference schools Charles City (No. 6) and Decorah (No. 10) are ranked in Class 4A to round out the area's rated teams.
IGHSAU rankings
Class 1A
;2019 Record
1. Collins-Maxwell;28-1
2. Newell-Fonda; 38-7
3. Clarksville;33-2
4. Wayne;24-9
5. Algona Garrigan;29-8
6. Lynnville-Sully;27-9
7. Mason City Newman;21-14
8. North Mahaska;18-10
9. AGWSR;20-7
10. Central City;31-11
11. LeMars Gehlen;21-13
12. Akron-Westfield;21-13
13. Grand View Christian;20-10
14. Lisbon;34-7
15. Lenox;26-7
Class 2A
;2019 Record
1. North Linn;42-4
2. Louisa-Muscatine;35-5
3. Mount Ayr;27-3
4. Ogden;26-8
5. West Sioux;24-8
6. Jesup;30-10
7. Central Springs;28-9
8. West Monona;30-6
9. Earlham;29-9
10. Dyersville Beckman;30-14
11. Emmetsburg;23-10
12. Interstate 35;18-11
13. Northeast;20-14
14. Pleasantville;25-12
15. West Lyon;20-8
Class 3A
;2019 Record
1. Davenport Assumption;41-2
2. Humboldt;28-3
3. Williamsburg;31-12
4. Anamosa;31-5
5. Mount Vernon;27-13
6. Albia;27-6
7. Spirit Lake;22-7
8. West Liberty;30-6
9. North Polk;22-11
10. Algona;18-11
11. Eddyville-B-F;24-11
12. Atlantic;27-9
13. West Burlington;25-12
14. Boyden Hull-R.V.;22-9
15. Sioux City Heelan;16-14
Class 4A
;2019 Record
1. Carlisle;38-3
2. North Scott;28-15
3. Ballard;26-10
4. Oskaloosa;25-16
5. ADM;28-7
6. Charles City;37-4
7. Dallas Center-Grimes;25-15
8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;27-7
9. West Delaware;31-12
10. Decorah;18-12
11. Fairfield;22-19
12. Washington;22-15
13. Winterset;19-15
14. Webster City;21-7
15. DeWitt;18-5
Class 5A
;2019 Record
1. Fort Dodge;35-7
2. Iowa City High;36-8
3. Johnston;35-10
4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy;37-4
5. Ottumwa;33-9
6. Waukee;40-4
7. W.D.M. Valley;32-10
8. Pleasant Valley;27-13
9. Indianola;34-5
10. Dubuque Hempstead;32-8
11. Ankeny Centennial;26-12
12. Muscatine;31-8
13. Cedar Rapids Prairie;29-12
14. Southeast Polk;24-17
15. Bettendorf;22-15
