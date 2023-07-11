CLARKSVILLE — The Clarksville Indians are state-bound after beating St. Ansgar 12-2 on Monday behind two big innings at the plate.

Clarksville fired on all cylinders, holding the Saints down on defense and getting solid contact at the plate.

Clarksville head coach Katie Burman described her team as unsatisfied with their offensive output against Don Bosco in the Indians' regional semifinal win on Friday—which they won 3-0 despite failing to score an earned run.

Over the weekend, they worked on their hitting, which paid off with 16 hits against the Saints.

“Don Bosco’s a really good team—nothing towards them—but we just weren’t hot on the bats,” Burman said. “So they wanted practice Saturday and Sunday, and this morning, so we’d worked on mainly hitting. And I think they remembered Friday, they remembered what happened last year at the regional final, and they just came out hot on the bats.”

Last season, Clarksville fell to Lisbon 4-1 in the regional final, missing out on an opportunity to compete at the state tournament.

Another component of their success throughout the season, however, has been the raucous that comes from the Indians’ dugout. In every at-bat—and on defense—Clarksville chants and cheers at the top of their lungs. The coaches also engage in the fun by helping the girls come up with new chants and songs.

Burman says this is a signature of Clarksville softball, as it psyches up the team to get hits and gets into the heads of the opposition.

“I think that definitely does [factor] because if you think about it, we’re getting hits, but also, they have to listen to our dugout being crazy in there and screaming and hollering, and cheering each other on,” Burman said. “That’s hard to work through.”

Sophomore Emmalee Manwarren gave some credit to her preparation—and the Monster energy drink she had before the game—but she said the cheering of her teammates played a role in the two singles and one double she hit.

“Hearing all my teammates cheer for me and everyone supporting each other just gives you confidence,” Manwarren said. “And, it shows that you have a whole group of girls supporting you with every at-bat.”

St. Ansgar coach Lance Schutjer said the Saints should take pride in their season in which St. Ansgar went 23-12.

“We only had 15 players this year, which is the smallest we’ve ever had,” Schutjer said. “We knew coming in that we were going to have to plan to use every player that we can this year. Fortunately for us, we were able to use those 15 players and have a 23-win season.”

On Monday, the Indians got out to an fast start with two runs on an RBI single from Cailyn Hardy and Mollie Bloker drawing a walk with the bases loaded.

In the bottom of the second, Rachel Borchardt scored a run, putting the ball in play and forcing a St. Ansgar error.

Mollie Bloker squared up on loaded bases soon after and got a hit. Another Saints error turned Bloker's hit from what would have been an RBI single into a three RBI triple, extending Clarksville to 6-0.

St. Ansgar responded in the top of the third inning when Kinsey Anderson reached home on a groundout by Mallory Juhl.

Clarksville struck again in the fourth as Bloker recorded her fourth RBI on a groundout.

Leading 7-1 in the bottom of the fifth, Borchardt got another hit which an error allowed to score another run.

St. Ansgar did not go quietly as the Saints scored when Kinsey Anderson hit a triple to lead off the top of the sixth. Anderson made it home on a double from Aspen Falk, cutting Clarksville's advantage to 7-2.

Clarksville managed a two-out surge in the bottom of the sixth. Manwarren, Jenna Myers and Borchardt teamed up with three hits in a row to grow the Indians' lead to 11-2. A wild pitch allowed designated runner Cierra Bird score the game-winning run, ending the game via run rule.

“It feels amazing that I’m going to be able to end my season at Fort Dodge,” Myers said. “At the beginning of the season, no one really expected that we would be this good and we just came out started hitting the crap out of the ball and we haven’t stopped since.”

Linescore Clarksville 12, St. Ansgar 2 STA;001;010;X - 2;3;4 CLK;330;114;X - 12;16;3 Josie Juhl and Josie Jahr. Cailyn Hardy and Jenna Myers. WP - Hardy. LP - Juhl. 2B - CLK: Pa. Kampman, Manwarren. 3B - STA: Anderson.

