FORT DODGE — North Linn delivered just one big blow against Clarksville Wednesday in a 1A state softball semifinal at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex.

Unfortunately for the Indians, Jersey Peyton's two-run home run in the first inning held up as the Lynx scored a 2-1 victory over the Clarksville on the Kruger Seeds Field.

North Linn was limited to just two hits the rest of the night by Clarksville's Cailyn Hardy, but the Indians were held to just three off of Lynx senior Ellie Flanagan.

Clarksville’s lone run came in the fifth when a Mollie Bloker single scored courtesy runner Lauren Keim. Rachel Borchardt had a double and Katie Kampman collected the Indians other hit.

Hardy was able to bounce back quickly from her costly pitch in the first inning and allowed just three base runners over the final five innings. Head coach Katie Burman took full responsibility as the pitch caller for allowing the Lynx to pull ahead early.

“That was really the only time they kind of threatened us, they had base runners on, but that two-run home run was what did it and that was my pitch calling, so blame it on me,” Burman said.

Along with an instant turnaround from Hardy, the Indians defense stepped up for the rest of the game to limit Lynx base runners.

Freshman outfielder Paige Kampman and sophomore second baseman Claire Lodge played with a sense of urgency all night and were part of a crew that got the nod from Hardy as one of the better defenses she’s played with in her career.

“They’ve been huge all year, definitely one of the best defenses Clarksville’s ever seen. They always limit the errors and have my back.” Hardy said.

North Linn will matchup against Martensdale-St. Marys in the championship game on Friday who they lost to 6-2 in the third place match last season. This will be the Lynx fourth state title appearance in five years, with championships in 2019 and 2021 in Class 2A.

Head coach Chad Spore is excited for the rematch and to see how both his ace Flanagen and the Blue Devils veteran Campbell German will fair after another year of experience under their belts.

“I think both pitchers are a year better and it should be a great game,” Spore said.

Although Clarksville had been in the state title game three of the last four seasons, Burman attested that earlier in the year they didn’t see themselves making it this far. While a shot for third place wasn’t their end goal, her message to the team was to attack the next best result to end the year on a positive note.

“Third place is going to feel really good on Friday so that’s what we’re working for,” Burman said. “We still get to play it in the same atmosphere, and that’s what we have to start focusing on which we wouldn’t have dreamed of at the beginning of the season.”

A win against Wayne in the third-place contest Friday at 6 p.m. on the Iowa Central Field would also give Clarksville 30 wins on the season, a mark they also reached in 2019 when they finished runner-up with a 33-2 record.

The Indians graduate four seniors Hardy, Borchardt, Jenna Myers and Cori Brase.

Among some of their tremendous achievements, the group was part of a program that won the Iowa Star North title seven for the seventh year in a row.

Other marks set by Indian players this year saw Emmalee Manwarren break the school mark for hits in a season (57), while Hardy established the new mark for career triples (11).

