CLARKSVILLE – The Clarksville Indians pulled within one win of a ticket to state with a 3-0 win over Don Bosco on Friday.

Despite not scoring an earned run in the regional semifinal game, Clarksville (26-1) came away with the victory over the Dons (21-14) thanks to a shutout performance in the circle from Cailyn Hardy.

“This what I’ve been working all season long and I guess you’ve just got to come in with confidence that your team has you,” Hardy said.

The Indians got on the board in the second inning as Hardy got on base with a single and a Don Bosco fielding error allowed her to reach home. Another error drove in Clarksville's second run of the frame.

In the bottom of the third, two more errors by Don Bosco put Clarksville runners in scoring position, allowing a sacrifice fly by Rachel Borchardt to score one more run and increase the lead to 3-0.

The score would remain the same throughout the rest of the game.

Despite their quiet night at the plate, Indians head coach Katie Burman described herself as confident going into Monday’s game against Saint Ansgar (23-11).

According to Burman, Clarksville needs to take it one game at a time.

“I think this is one of our top teams from the top of the lineup to the bottom,” Burman said. “They’re doing a really good job of going one game at a time--not looking too far ahead.

So the rest of this weekend and on Monday, we’re not thinking about state. We’re thinking about who we’re playing Monday.”

Burman also acknowledged the talent of the Indians’ conference rivals, as the Dons kept the game competitive, outhitting Clarksville 6-3.

“They’re a really good team,” Burman said. "They’ve beaten some really good teams. We knew that it was going to be a good game--a close game."

While the loss ended Don Bosco's season, head coach Cory Christensen said he is proud of his team and how the girls played, and congratulated Clarksville on the win.

“Credit to Clarksville, they’re a good team,” he said. “They took advantage of our mistakes and that’s the reason they got those three runs.”

Clarksville hosts Saint Ansgar on Monday at 7 p.m. in the Class 1A Region 6 Championship with the winner receiving a berth to the 1A state tournament.

Linescore Clarksville 3, Don Bosco 0 Don Bosco 000 000 0 – 0 6 4 Clarksville 021 000 X – 3 3 1 Cali Weber and Kennedi McGarvey. Cailyn Hardy and Jenna Myers. WP - Hardy. LP - Weber. 3B – CLA: Paige Kampman.

