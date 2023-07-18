FORT DODGE – Cailyn Hardy dominated in the circle, and sixth-seeded Clarksville stayed on course with its own mission scoring a 7-1 victory Tuesday over Southeast Warren in a 1A state softball quarterfinal at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex.

Hardy allowed just four hits and an unearned run, while also driving in three runs as the Indians (29-1) smoked last year’s state runner-up.

With its only loss to 5A Waterloo West, Clarksville said it came into the tournament wanting to prove to everyone it was a 1A title contender.

“It feels great. It feels so surreal,” said right fielder Emmalee Manwarren, who went 3-for-4 and scored twice. “We are proving everyone wrong, and we put our best foot forward.”

“I think it is a huge upset, especially with this team (SEW) being in the championship last year and I knew they’d come back hungry,” Hardy added.

It was a well-pitched game from the start, and Hardy and Southeast Warren starter Alivia Ruble were both pin point sharp from their first pitches as the game had little offense though four scoreless innings.

“I knew for me in the circle, staying calm that my girls had my back,” Hardy said. “We were going to find a way.”

Hardy retired the first 10 batters she faced before Breanna Nolte laced a hard-hit ground ball between third and shortstop for the Warhawks first hit.

Sturgis Fridley followed with a line-drive single to right, but Hardy induced a pop out to catcher Jenna Myers and a grounder back to her to end the fourth inning.

Clarksville’s best chance in the first four innings came in the third. An error, a single by Emily Manwarren and a walk to Myers loaded the bases with two outs.

Rachel Borchardt drilled a shot on the first pitch of her at bat, but it sailed right to SEW’s rightfielder to end the threat.

The Indians finally broke through in the fifth.

Katie Kampman walked on four pitches to open the inning and Claire Lodge reached on a bunt single. A wild pitch advanced the runners to second and third. Manwarren’s slap hit single scored Kampman to break the scoreless tie. One batter later, Myers executed a suicide squeeze as Lodge slide under the tag for a 2-0 lead.

Borchardt, Hardy and Hannah Wangsness all added RBI hits before Southeast Warren could record the third out and that left the Indians with a 5-0 lead.

Clarksville head coach Katie Burman smiled when asked about how the small ball played huge in the fifth.

“I think our girls are more of power hitters, but we have been practicing bunting,” Burman said. “Tonight, it was just working, they weren’t popping it up. They were beating it out or executing on the errors.

“Jenna Myers had two bunts tonight, and I don’t think she has bunted once all year being a home run hitter. And I have never, ever tried a squeeze bunt before and we have never practiced it but they were confident.”

After getting 10-runned in their last state appearance in 2021, Burman said those first four innings saw the Indians discover a lot about themselves.

“It took four innings of scoreless innings to realize maybe we are just as good as them and we finally broke open the bats in that fifth,” Burman said. “I think the girls are definitely on a mission. You could tell in warmups and everything. They are just here to play ball. It is a business trip is what they said so it has been really fun.”

In the sixth, Hardy delivered another big blow for Clarksville as her two-run single made it 7-0. Paige Kampman and Manwarren scored on the hit.

SEW broke through for one in the bottom of the sixth. Nolte hit a high, short bloop to right center with one out. Indian centerfielder Paige Kampman sprinted at least 50 feet and got a glove on the ball and it was ruled a two-base error after it popped out. Nolte would later score on a wild pitch.

But that was all the Warhawks would get against Hardy who was in command from start to finish.

“Everything,” Hardy answered when asked what was working for her in the circle. “I was hitting my spots…outside, inside. Fast balls were working really good as well as my rise ball all though they were swinging at it.”

The victory advances the Indians to the state semifinals for the third time in the last six year and they will take on second-seeded North Linn (37-6) Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m.

“I definitely think they are on a mission, and they are focused,” Burman said. “All of these players were either in the dugout and in the stands the last time we were here, so I think it is their time to shine.”

