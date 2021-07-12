Clarksville headed back to state

COLLINS – Returning state champion Clarksville knew it would have its hands full in the Class 1A Region 7 softball final Monday night.
The visiting Indians were facing the team – Collins-Maxwell – they battled in the last two state championship games.
This time, the powerhouse programs were matched with a state berth on the line.
No. 11 Clarksville knocked off No. 3 Collins-Maxwell 3-2 in Monday’s regional championship game.
The Indians advance to next week’s state tournament in Fort Dodge.
Clarksville improves to 23-4. Collins-Maxwell finished 24-3.
Pitcher Sierra Vance belted a two-run homer in the first inning for the Indians. Teammate Jenna Myers hit a solo homer to give her team a 3-1 lead in the fourth.
Vance pitched a complete game, allowing just two runs.
N. Butler edges Newman
In the Class 1A Region 6 final, visiting North Butler held off No. 12 Mason City Newman 5-4.
The Bearcats (20-5) advance to state. Newman finished 27-11.
North Butler jumped ahead 4-1 on Kenzie Groen’s two-run triple and Emma Ott’s RBI single.