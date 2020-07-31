Clarksville captures elusive 1A state softball title

“It’s super special,” Clarksville coach Katie Wedeking said, after her senior class finished its last four seasons of softball with a 103-11 record and championship hardware. “The senior group has been working since they were freshman. They made it down here three years and they just haven’t given up. It’s nice to see their final game that their dreams come true.”

Katie Wedeking’s sister, Kimberly, returned to help coach this summer while her youngest sister Kori was among the Clarksville seniors who finished their careers as champions. Her dad, Joe, was a fastpitch softball player himself, with a softball diamond sitting in the family’s front yard.

“Softball has been a big part of our life and our family,” Kori Wedeking said. “I think my dad is the happiest, probably, out of all of us just to see one of his daughters finally come home with the championship and to know that his other daughters coached the team.”

A pitcher with over 1,000 career strikeouts and 100 career wins, Kori Wedeking saved one of her best games for last.

Wedeking didn’t walk a single Spartan and she struck out seven, while working around three hits. Collins-Maxwell advanced runners into scoring position in the first two innings, but they were left stranded.