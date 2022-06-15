City West sweeps Wahawks in softball doubleheader

WATERLOO – Waterloo West had a chance to snap a losing-streak Tuesday.

The Wahawks held a one-run lead in the seventh inning in a Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader opener against Iowa City West, but the Trojans rallied for four runs in the top of the seventh for an 8-5 win and finished off the sweep with a 9-0 win in the nightcap.

West head coach Adam Dehl says collectively the Wahawks have to find a way to get back in the win column.

“It’s not any one person – it’s the whole group – coaches included,” said head coach Adam Dehl. “We have some things that we need to tighten up. We have to make the decision that that’s what we’re going to do and we’re going to push forward and turn this thing around.”

Iowa City West took a 1-0 lead early, and West had a chance to respond in the bottom of the first in the opener. The Wahawks loaded the bases with one out but couldn’t push across a run. The Trojans built their lead to 3-0 before West began to rally.

Savannah Ringheden got the Wahawks on the board by scoring in the third, and in the fourth Addison Wells delivered a run-scoring double that cut West’s deficit to 4-2.

In the fifth, eighth-grader Addy Schoepske tied the game with a two-run blast to left field before Ringheden pushed West ahead, 5-4, with a run-scoring single in the sixth.

But the Wahawk defense struggled in the seventh committing four of their eight errors in the inning and giving up four runs to the Trojans.

“It’s something that we’re working on – really untimely errors that it was unfortunate that they happened,” Dehl said. “But that’s something that we’ve got to tighten up and get to work on and fix.”

Iowa City West got off to a strong start in the nightcap with a two-run homer in the first inning and continued to build as West managed just four hits in the loss.

“We just couldn’t finish,” Dehl said. “And give credit to their pitcher, she was pitching a good game and she looked like she was hitting her spots pretty well. And we just weren’t taking advantage when we had the chance.”

The Wahawks host Western Dubuque for another doubleheader on Thursday.

Linescores

First game

Iowa City West; 111;100;4 – 8;9;3

Waterloo West: 001;121;0 – 5;11;8

Pech and Rogers. Christoffer and Wass. 2B — ICW: Teran (2), Fish. WW: Wells. HR: A. Schoepske.

Second game

Iowa City West; 202;010;4 – 9;12;3

Waterloo West; 000;000;0 – 0;4;2

Butler and Davis. B. Schoepske, Bagby (7) and Wass. 2B — ICW: Teran, Davis. HR: Caylor. 2B – WW: Wells.

