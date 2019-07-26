A large contingent of Northeast Iowa standouts are among the players named to the 2019 Iowa Girls’ Coaches Association all-district teams.
In addition, the IGCA announced the teams for its Senior All-Star Games that will take place July 29 at Waukee High School.
The Red all-star team includes standout pitcher Samantha Heyer of Charles City, while Comets head coach Brian Bohlen will serve as co-coach for the Red.
The White team features Independence star pitcher Mackenzie Hupke, AGWSR fireballer Taryan Barrick and Waterloo Columbus all-stater Taylor Hogan. Columbus’ Chris Olmstead is one of the White squad’s co-coaches.
In addition, Waverly-Shell Rock’s Molly McNally will play for the Blue team.
The Red and White teams play at 4 p.m. Monday, followed by the Blue vs. the White at 6 p.m. and the Red against the Blue at 8 p.m.
All-district softball
Class 1A
(Area players)
NORTHEAST — Ali Gerbracht, jr. (AGWSR), Taryan Barrick, sr. (AGWSR), MaKenna Kuper, soph. (AGWSR), Ashley Kriener, sr. (South Winneshiek), Jaedyn Winter, jr. (Turkey Valley), Shayla Kuennen, sr. (Turkey Valley). Coach of year — Bob Bunting (Lisbon).
NORTH CENTRAL — Kori Wedeking, jr. (Clarksville), Ashley Grapp, sr. (Don Bosco), Cheyenne Behrends, soph. (Clarksville), Kiya Johnson, 8th-grade (North Butler), Bailey Hoff, jr. (Janesville), Grace Hovenga, sr. (Janesville), Alex Mathers, sr. (North Butler). Coach of year — Wendi Meister (Algona Garrigan).
Class 2A
NORTHEAST — Jadyn Anderson, sr. (St. Ansgar), Marissa Stock, sr. (Denver), Kirstin Sadler, jr. (Jesup), Tanyon Schutjer, sr. (St. Ansgar), Katelyn Halbach, sr. (Osage), Zoe Miller, jr. (Jesup), Taylor Kvale, fr. (Dike-New Hartford), Rhianna Bigwood, sr. (Jesup), Abby Meyer, soph. (Sumner-Fredericksburg), Abby Gaudian, jr. (Hudson). Coach of year — Jary Hoskey (East Marshall).
Class 3A
NORTHEAST — Laken Lienhard, jr. (Crestwood), Taylor Hogan, sr. (Waterloo Columbus), Kayla Sproul, sr. (Waterloo Columbus), Lauren Frerichs, sr. (New Hampton), Sydney Schultz, sr. (Waterloo Columbus), Emma Ney, soph. (North Fayette Valley). Coach of year — Adam Berte (Williamsburg).
CENTRAL — Courtney Miller, jr. (Hampton-Dumont). Coach of year — Lynette Foster (North Polk).
Class 4A
NORTHEAST — Mackenzie Hupke, sr. (Independence), Lisabeth Fiser, jr. (Charles City), Samantha Heyer, sr. (Charles City), Allie Jo Zieser, jr. (Independence), Ashlyn Hoeft, fr. (Charles City). Coach of year — Brian Bohlen (Charles City).
