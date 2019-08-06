A total of 10 Northeast Iowa high school softball standouts have been named to Iowa Girls Coaches Association all-state first teams.
In Class 4A, Samantha Heyer and Lisabeth Fiser of Charles City joined Indepdence’s Mackenzie Hupke in receiving top honors.
Waterloo Columbus’ Taylor Hogan and Alivia Schultz were joined on the first team by Laken Lienhard of Crestwood in Class 3A. St. Ansgar’s Jadyn Anderson was the lone Northeast Iowa 2A selection to the first team.
Pitcher Taryan Barrick and middle infielder Makenna Kuper of AGWSR were named to the top team in Class 1A alongside Clarksville pitcher Kori Wedeking.
Heyer and Fiser helped lead Charles City to a third place finish in the Class 4A state tournament. Heyer struck out 375 batters and finished her senior season with a 0.50 ERA. Fiser hit lead off for the Comets with a .570 batting average and scored 62 runs.
Hupke, a Drake recruit, also excelled in Class 4A. Mackenzie joined her mom, Heather, as the state’s lone mother-daughter duo to throw no-hitters in the state tournament when she ended her career with a no-hitter in the consolation game. Hupke struck out 283 with an 0.66 ERA and hit .381 with four homers and 28 RBIs.
In Class 3A, Columbus’ shortstop Hogan capped her brilliant career by batting .593 out of the lead off spot in the Sailors’ lineup with 54 steals and 72 runs scored. Joining her on the left side of the infield, third baseman Alivia Schultz hit .448 and recorded a team-best 59 RBIs.
Lienhard was dominant this past season, blasting 10 home runs and hitting .552 to go with 315 pitching strikeouts and a 0.58 ERA.
In Class 2A, Anderson led St. Ansgar with five home runs and 32 RBIs while batting .421.
Wedeking’s arm and bat helped Clarksville return to the Class 1A state title game. She struck out 271 and finished with an 0.31 ERA while hitting three home runs and driving in 44.
AGWSR’s Barrick recovered from injury and returned to the first team after recording 154 strikeouts in 92 innings and a 0.76 ERA. Kuper tallied 11 home runs and hit .423 for the Cougars to cap her powerful sophomore season.
2019 all-state softball
Class 1A
FIRST TEAM — Taryan Barrick, sr., AGWSR, Makenna Kuper, so., AGWSR, Bailey Ashton sr., BCLUW, Kelsey Lint, sr., BGM, Mackenzie Meister, jr., Bishop Garrigan, Kori Wedeking, jr., Clarksville, Mikayla Houge, jr., Collins-Maxwell, Alexis Houge, fr., Collins-Maxwell, TJ Stoaks, so., Lenox, Skylar Sadler, sr., Lisbon, Emile Krpan, sr., Melcher-Dallas, Breianna Klein sr., Murray, Kayla Wookey, sr., Murray, Layney Loyd, jr., New London, Olivia Larsen, sr., Newell-Fonda, Ella Larsen, so., Newell-Fonda, Lily Castle, jr., Newman, Taryn Hintz, jr., South O’Brien, Sterling Berndt, fr., Wayne, Camryn Jacobsen, so., Wayne, Katelyn Martian, sr., Westwood, Andee Martin, sr., Westwood.
SECOND TEAM (area only) — Ali Gerbrach, jr., AGWSR, Cheyenne Behrends, so., Clarksville, Ashley Grapp, sr., Don Bosco, Grace Hovenga, sr., Janesville.
THIRD TEAM (area only) — Ainsley Lovrien, jr., Clarksville.
HONORABLE MENTION (area only) — Rachel Sicard, jr., AGWSR, Bailey Hoff, jr., Janesville, Kiya Johnson, so., North Butler, Alex Mathers, sr., North Butler, Josie Gansen, so., Riceville, Ashley Kriener, sr., South Winneshiek, Jaedyn Winter, jr., Turkey Valley, Shayla Kuennen, sr., Turkey Valley.
Class 2A
FIRST TEAM — Abby Kraemer, sr., Alta-Aurelia, Jessica Flaherty, sr., Alta-Aurelia, Heather Boeckenstedt, sr., Beckman, Hannah Ausenhus, sr., Central Springs, Payton Slaughter, sr., Cherokee, Rilee Slycord, sr., Colfax-Mingo, Ruby Kappelar, sr., Durant, Alli Boyle, so., Earlham, Madison Farrington, sr., East Marshall, Maria Rasmussen, sr., East Marshall, Molly Schany, jr., Emmetsburg, Lilly Miller, sr., I-35, Caroline McAlexander, sr., Mount Ayr, Abby Flanagan, jr., North Linn, Grace Flanagan, jr., North Linn, Denali Loecker, jr., Ogden, Makenzie McGriff, jr., Pleasantville, Katie Bracken, sr., Regina, Jadyn Anderson, sr., Saint Ansgar, Meagan Blomgren, sr., Van Meter, Lexi Lander, jr. West Monona, Payton Schwiesow, jr., West Sioux.
SECOND TEAM (area only) — Marissa Stock, sr., Denver, Taylor Kvale, fr., Dike-New Hartford, Kristin Sadler, jr., Jesup.
THIRD TEAM (area only) — Zoe Miller, jr., Jesup, Katelyn Halbach, sr., Osage, Tanya Schutjer, sr., St. Ansgar.
HONORABLE MENTION — Abby Gaudian, jr., Hudson
Class 3A
FIRST TEAM — Alex Beard, jr., Albia, Jena Lawrence, jr., Albia, Kameryn Etherington, jr., Algona, Baylee Newell, sr., Atlantic, Angie Gorkow, sr., Benton, Tara Wehde, jr., Camanche, Claire Mathews, so., Centerville, Taylor Hogan, sr., Columbus, Alivia Schultz, so., Columbus, Laken Lienhard, jr., Crestwood, Ali Timmons, sr., Davenport Assumption, Lea Nelson, sr., Davenport Assumption, Ana Wohlers, so., Davenport Assumption, Reina Taylor, sr., Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Ellie Jacobson, sr., Humboldt, Hailey Sanders, jr., Louisa-Muscatine, Kylee Sanders, so., Louisa-Muscatine, Sammy Moss, sr., Mount Vernon, Karli Olsen, jr., Spirit Lake, Sydni Huisman, sr., Treynor, Haylee Lehman, jr., West Liberty, Isabelle True, sr., West Liberty.
SECOND TEAM (area only) — Kayla Sproul, sr., Columbus.
THIRD TEAM (area only) — Sydney Schultz, sr., Columbus, Lauren Frerichs, sr., New Hampton.
Class 4A
FIRST TEAM — Abbie Hlas, jr., ADM, Skylar Rigby, jr., Ballard, Abby Husak, jr., Ballard, Emma Dighton, so., Boone, Makaylin Powers, sr., Burlington, Alyvia DuBois, sr., Carlisle, Molly Hoekstra, jr., Carlisle, Samantha Heyer, sr., Charles City, Lisabeth Fiser, jr., Charles City, Megan Doty, sr., Grinnell, Morgan Schaben, sr., Harlan, Mackenzie Hupke, sr., Independence, Brylee Klosterman, jr., Iowa City Liberty, Emery Neer, sr., Knoxville, Sydney Nielsen, sr., Marion, Sam Lee, jr., North Scott, Maddie Parks, sr., Pella, Eve Wedewer, so., West Delaware, Jena Young, 8th, Winterset, Keera Ball, sr., Xavier.
SECOND TEAM (area only) — Allie Jo Zieser, jr., Indepdence.
THIRD TEAM (area only) — Molly McNally, sr., Waverly-Shell Rock.
Class 5A
FIRST TEAM — Jasmine Rumley, jr., Ankeny, Lindsey Culver, sr., CR Jefferson, Kaylee Donner, sr., CR Jefferson, Kaylin Kinney, jr., CR Kennedy, Jayme Scheck, so., CR Kennedy, Abby Nolte, sr., DM Hoover, Katie Schaul, sr., Dubuque Hempstead, Jalen Adams, fr., Fort Dodge, Tristin Doster, so., Fort Dodge, Destiny Lewis, so., Indianola, Ayana Lindsey, so, Iowa City High, Carey Koenig, so., Iowa City High, Sophie Maras, sr., Johnston, Chloe Fehn, jr., Johnston, Kacy Nickerson, jr., Ottumwa, Carli Spelhaug, sr., Pleasant Valley, Alex Honnold, jr., Valley, Haley Gatica, sr., Valley, Delaney Taylor, sr., Waukee, Molly Jacobson, sr., Waukee.
