Waterloo Columbus softball players continue to maintain a standard of excellence. The Sailors compiled an impressive 38-4 record, went undefeated against metro opponents and secured a return trip to the Class 3A state tournament.
Columbus led the way with seven players named to the 15-player 2018 All-Metro softball team as voted on by the coaches of Cedar Falls, Columbus, East and West.
Shortstop Taylor Hogan and catcher Sydney Schultz are among the leaders within a class of five All-Metro juniors from Columbus as they secured their fourth consecutive All-Metro honors. Schultz batted .548 with seven home runs and 46 RBIs, while Hogan was a .533 hitter with seven home runs, 34 RBIs and 42 stolen bases.
Kayla Sproul remained a reliable arm and bat for the Sailors as she compiled a 34-4 record, 1.78 ERA and 119 strikeouts, while batting .417 with a team-high 54 RBIs. Junior first baseman Kate Shannon returned to the honor team for a third year, classmate Maliyah Little added a .434 batting average and 11 steals, and Jalila Hart rounded out the talented junior class with 30 runs scored, 11 doubles and 13 stolen bases. Freshman third basemen Alivia Shultz rounded out Columbus’ All-Metro honorees.
Seniors Bri Netty, a four-time selection, and Lexi Wroe headlined East’s four All-Metro selections. Sophomore Josie Stocks returned to the team after leading East with five home runs and 26 RBIs while batting .356. Freshman Jayden Bentley earned her first All-Metro nod after tying for the team lead with 37 hits.
Cedar Falls junior Cara Forsblom is a returning All-Metro shortstop. Eighth-grade pitcher Cyrah Rasmussen joined her on the All-Metro team after tying Forsblom for Cedar Falls’ hits lead. Tiger sophomore Tjaden Petersen led the Tigers with six home runs and 25 RBIs to earn her spot on the honor squad.
Waterloo West freshman Bri McPoland made the unconventional move from center field to catcher and earned All-Metro honors with a .368 OBP and .307 batting average.
