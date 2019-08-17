Waterloo Columbus’ senior softball class helped their program reach uncharted territory throughout the past five years.
The Sailors accumulated a 168-33 record during their tenure with three state tournament appearances. That success culminated this past summer with Columbus becoming the first metro program to win an opening-round game at the state tournament.
A total of five seniors are among the Columbus players honored on the 2019 All-Metro team as voted on by the coaches of Cedar Falls, East, West and Columbus. That group includes shortstop Taylor Hogan, pitcher Kayla Sproul, catcher Sydney Schultz and outfielders Jalila Hart and Maliyah Little.
Hogan hit .593 this past season with 72 runs scored and 54 stolen bases in 55 attempts. Sydney Schultz led the metro with eight home runs, while Hart and Little each recorded on-base percentages above .400 with at least 15 steals. Sproul accumulated a 34-5 pitching record with a 1.83 earned-run average.
That veteran group is joined by sophomores Alivia Schultz and Reagan Lindsay as Columbus’ All-Metro selections. Alivia Schultz led the Sailors with 59 RBIs and Lindsay hit .360 while serving as a valuable asset in left field.
A Cedar Falls team that nearly doubled its win total to 16 and went undefeated against the other 5A metro schools secured four selections. Junior center fielder Tjaden Petersen returns to the team alongside pitcher Cyrah Rasmussen. Freshmen Myah Brinker and Maddie McFarland secured their first All-Metro selections.
Petersen and Brinker each clocked five home runs this past season while Rasmussen pitched for 12 wins and a 2.27 ERA. McFarland hit .306 with a team-leading 16 steals and 30 runs scored.
West sophomore catcher Bri McPoland is a repeat All-Metro selection and classmate Haley Christoffer was named to her first All-Metro team. That duo each hit over .400 with Christoffer driving in a team-leading 25 runs.
East junior first baseman Josie Stocks returns to the team alongside fellow junior Kenidi Adams. Stocks tallied five home runs and 25 RBIs while Adams hit .392 with two home runs and 21 RBIs.
