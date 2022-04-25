West's Arnel Topcagic signs to play soccer for Quincy University

Waterloo West senior Arnel Topcagic signed his national letter of intent Friday to play college soccer at Quincy University.

A Division II school located in Quincy, Illinois, Topcagic should have plenty of opportunity to earn playing time competing against other schools in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.

A three-year varsity player, Topcagic finished last season with two assists, two goals and six points overall. This year, he has one assist in four games played.

"Congratulations to Arnel and his family," said Waterloo West Director of Athletics Dr. Anthony W. Pappas. "We wish him well at Quincy University."

The Wahawks were defeated in the Regional tournament of last years postseason. This year, West is 5-3 with victories over Columbus Catholic, Waverly-Shell Rock, Cedar Falls, Waukee and Western Dubuque. Iowa City High, Dallas Center-Grimes and Linn-Mar have all defeated West.

Topcagic is just the most recent Wahawk to sign a letter of intent to play college sports. Armin Dedic recently signed his LOI to play college soccer for Western Illinois.

Relmin Cufurovic also inked his name to play college soccer. He made his commitment official on Wednesday while signing with Clarke University. Cufurovic wasn't the only Wahawk signing that day, however, as Layton Ritter signed to run track for Dubuque while Alen Dizdaric signed to play basketball with Mount Mercy University.

Topcagic is the most recent signee out of West, but at the rate the Wahawks keep going, he may not be the last this school year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0