West's Armin Dedic signs to play soccer for Western Illinois

Playing soccer at the Division I level would've been a dream come true on it's own for Armin Dedic. Becoming the first person in his family to attend college makes it even more special.

Dedic, a senior at Waterloo West, signed his national letter of intent to play soccer at Western Illinois on Wednesday at West High. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to continue both his soccer career and his education at the next level.

“It feels great,” he said. “People will finally see that anything is possible and hard work pays off. I’m just glad people will be able to look up to this and I can inspire people to be great.”

Dedic was named to the All-MVC first team last year as a junior. Additionally, he was the first junior in West High history to make the All-State first team as a junior. To him, though, the most important thig is that he's continuing his education.

“I’m going to be the first person in my family to attend college and I wanted to begin it with a good marker,” he said. “I wanted to prove that I could play college soccer and that I was training for a reason. I also wanted to give my little brother something to look up to so he can aspire to reach the top level.”

Dedic started all 19 of the games he played in last year and tied for third on the team with 15 points. His seven assists were the most of any Wahawk last season and he also contributed four goals. He credits those around him with helping him achieve the success he's found at the prep level.

“I wouldn’t be anything if it wasn’t for the city of Waterloo, the school, my teammates and the coaching staff,” he said. “I know a lot of people that could’ve had this opportunity, but weren’t as fortunate as me. I plan on not letting anybody down, just keep doing what I’m doing, stay humble and keep working hard.”

His head coach, Michael Penning, believes Dedic will continue to do exactly that.

“He’s one of a kind,” coach Penning said. “He’s the whole package. On the field, off the field he’s going to be a great person to have at Western. We’ve been lucky to have him for the three seasons we have. He’s just made a huge imprint on this program...He just does so much for us on the field and off the field he’s just a great human being. This is a great opportunity for him and he deserves it.”

Dedic still has this year to get through. The Wahawks begin their season Thursday and are coming off a 12-7 season in which they made it to the second round of substate. Beyond that, however, Dedic will be heading to greener pastures. To all those hoping to follow in his footsteps, including his younger brother, Dedic offered simple, yet profound advice.

“Never give up,” he said. “Don’t let anybody talk you out of anything...It’s your life, live it. You only have one. If you think something’s right, do it.”

