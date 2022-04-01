West opens season with 5-2 thrashing of Columbus Catholic

For the first 25 minutes of action on Friday, the Waterloo West and Columbus Catholic boys soccer teams looked just about even.

The rest of the way, and the final 15 minutes of the first half especially, the Wahawks were in total control.

Patrick Togba and Grant Herbert scored two goals each with Togba getting both of his in the first half as the Wahawks shook off a slow start to beat the Sailors 5-2. West starts the season off 1-0 while CCHS is 0-1.

West held a slight edge in possession time for the opening 15 minutes of the game at Cedar Valley Sports Complex. At the 16th minute, however, Herbert put one in the back of the upper right corner of the net to put West up 1-0.

However, just one minute later, Caleb Holthaus stepped up big for the Sailors as he hit a volley from the left side of the field into the right corner of the goal. West keeper Blaine Zikuda wasn't able to get to the ball before it found its way to the back of the net to tie the game up.

The two teams traded shot attempts for the next 16 minutes when West caught fire. Togba hit an absolute screamer of goal to the right side of the net after faking out Columbus keeper Emerson Hahn. The goal but the Wahawks back on top, 2-1.

West wasn't done, though. At the 37th minute, Togba cut around two defenders, kicked the ball off the side of his foot and into the net. Hahn, the Sailor defenders and the fans in attendance never saw it coming as West scored their second goal in five minutes to go up 3-1.

It still wasn't over. Armin Dedic, who just signed his letter of intent to play college soccer at Western Illinois on Wednesday, scored the goal of the match mere seconds before halftime. Dedic attempted a deep volley from roughly 30 yards out from the goal. It's possible he was just trying to pass, but the ball went in and his teammates began celebrating as Dedic seemed shocked that he made it. He did make it, however, and West took a 4-1 lead into the break.

The Wahawks out shot the Sailors 11-5 in the first 40 minutes of action.

West managed to get much of their bench in the game in the second half as they maintained control. In the 40th minute, Herbert made a shot between two defenders to give the Wahawks a 5-1 edge. The Sailors managed a goal in the final eight minutes to give the game its final score.

West outshot Columbus 14-8 overall.

"Columbus is a good team that's well coached and should be good in their (classification)," said West head coach Michael Penning. "We knew we'd have some things to work through early. I told our guys it was good that we found some answers there. We've got a lot of things to figure out, but it was fun to get out, play a team and have some success."

The Sailors, to their credit, hung well with West early on. Head coach William Maletta was more concerned about helping his team get better than win-loss record at this point of the season.

"West is a really good program which is why we put them on our schedule," he said. "Obviously there's a wide range of skill gaps in Iowa soccer. We made a concerted choice to put tough teams on the schedule. Regardless of win or loss we can play the best teams early so when the playoffs come around we're ready to go."

The Sailors will next play on Monday at home against Gladbrook-Reinbeck at 5:30 p.m. West will take part in the boys soccer tournament at Hudson on Saturday with games at 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0