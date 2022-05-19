Wednesday replay: DNH's Landphair scores 50th goal of season in 10-0 regional win

DIKE – Dike-New Hartford star Camille Landphair scored four times, including her 50th goal of the season and 100th goal of her career, as the Wolverines rolled to a 10-0 victory over Aplington-Parkersburg Wednesday.

Landphair now has 53 goals and 12 assists.

Sophie Hoffman had five goals and three assists in the game, and Joy Eilderts had a pair of assists. Hoffman has 24 goals and 33 assists on the season.

DNH (14-1) will host Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck Tuesday at 6 p.m. in a regional semifinal.

In Clear Lake, Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck won its 1A-4 opener, 3-2, in overtime over Clear Lake.

Mahayla Olson, Alex Yoder and Karlie Rickert all scored for the Rebels (8-8).

Yoder had two assists.

In Denver, the Cyclones (10-4) blanked North Fayette Valley, 3-0, behind goals form Alyssa Harberts, Lexi Gehrke and Tori Schroeder.

Harberts and Gehrke also recorded assists.

The Cyclones advance to play Columbus Catholic, 6-0 winners over Clayton Ridge, Tuesday at Denver.

