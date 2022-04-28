Waverly-Shell Rock scores four goals in first half to beat Cyclones

The Waverly-Shell Rock girl’s soccer team improved to 7-1 on the season with a win over the Denver Cyclones, Thursday.

The defending 2A champion Go-Hawks entered play as the No. 6 team in the IGHSAU Class 2A rankings while the Cyclones appeared in the Class 1A rankings at No. 14 for the first time this season.

Waverly-Shell Rock drew first blood in the battle of ranked Bremer County teams as senior midfielder Morgan Aikey connected on a free kick in the fifth minute of the contest.

With the wind at her back, Aikey sent a missile to the top-center portion of the Cyclones cage to put the Go-Hawks on top, 1-0.

Over the next seventeen minutes of action, Waverly-Shell Rock continued to threaten, but came up empty until junior midfielder Gabby Baumhover sent a low shot passed the Denver defense in the 22nd minute.

The Go-Hawks goalkeeper sophomore Kaitlyn Eggena made a leaping save in the 24th minute of action on the Cyclones best chance of the game.

Ten minutes later, UNI-commit Macy Smith scored the third goal of the contest for the Go-Hawks. She sent low shot into the Denver net from around 20 yards out to put her team in front 3-0.

The Go-Hawks scored their final goal of the contest three minutes later as Addie Juhl collected a Smith drop pass in the goal area and scored.

Leading 4-0 at the half, the Go-Hawks rode their big lead through the next 40 minutes of action to pick up their seventh win of the season and seventh straight.

Waverly-Shell Rock head coach Scott Schara said he was pleased with his team’s strong first half showing.

“I thought the first half we played well,” Schara said. “The first half we played pretty well…Obviously, we had the wind and we were able to capitalize with four goals.”

The Go-Hawks will be back in action in Waverly as they host Center Point-Urbana on Friday, April 29 at 5 p.m.

For Denver, they fell to 5-3 on the season after jumping into the Class 1A for the first time of the season on Thursday. Although, a loss to the defending Class 2A champions will likely not affect the Cyclones standing.

The Cyclones hit the road for their next game against Union. They will take on the Knights at 5 p.m. on Monday, May 2.

