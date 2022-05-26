Waverly-Shell Rock blanks Independence 3-0, advances to state tournament

WAVERLY -- Waverly-Shell Rock punched its ticket back to the girls' state soccer tournament with a 3-0 win over Independence.

Winning the Class 2A region 6 final improves the defending champion Go-Hawks record to 16-1 on the season.

In his first season as the head coach of the Waverly-Shell Rock, Scott Schara described the state tournament berth as exciting.

“It has been a great season up and down,” Schara said. “The girls have been awesome…I am pretty fortunate to be able to coach this team.”

From the opening kick of the game, the Go-Hawks showed they meant business in getting back to the state tournament.

In the third and fourth minutes of the game, Macy Smith managed two dangerous opportunities on net, but Independence freshman goalkeeper Lindsay Beyer stopped both chances.

Waverly-Shell Rock junior Gabby Baumhover broke the scoreless tie seven minutes later with a goal in the 11th minute of the contest.

Riding the momentum of Baumhover’s tally, Smith also found the back of the net in the 13th minute.

For the next twenty minutes of action, and despite a dominating attack from Waverly-Shell Rock, the Go-Hawks were unable to increase their lead. During this stretch of action, Waverly-Shell Rock did not capitalize on two Morgan Aikey corner kicks or an Aikey free kick.

However, with seven minutes remaining in the half, the future UNI Panther Smith recorded her second tally of the night. The senior beat Beyer low and to the left side of the Mustangs net.

The Go-Hawks maintained their 3-0 lead into halftime.

At the half, senior Annika Behrends said Schara emphasized the importance of an early goal in the second half.

“He talked about if we put one in ten minutes, it would be done,” Behrends said. “The wind made a big difference for this game. If we would have put one in, they would have back down a little bit, but they fought through the whole game.”

In spite of Schara’s halftime message, neither team managed to find the back of the net during the entire second half.

In fact, neither team managed an attempt on net until Go-Hawks sophomore goalkeeper Kaitlyn Eggena made a stop in the 14th minute of the second half.

Following the win, Smith described the opportunity to return to the state tournament in her final prep season as exciting.

“It is good to go as a team again,” Smith said. “Like last year, I want to go and get another state championship.”

Smith added after losing several starters from last season’s championship squad, her and fellow upperclassmen will be able to show younger players the ropes.

“It is going to be a lot for the starters,” Smith said. “We have a lot of freshman. We will be able to teach the little ones how to get through it.”

Equally as important as the Go-Hawks state experience, Behrends pointed out he large Go-Hawks crowd which watched the regional final and advocated for a similar turnout at state.

“I hope that it all goes down to Des Moines,” Behrends said. “I hope we can bring as many so we can have the cheering sections that we do. The support here in Waverly is really great.”

For Independence, the loss marked the end of a 14-3 season which showed a lot of promise for the future of Mustangs program.

“They worked their butts off all season long,” Conaway said. “We are looking to next year. Things are going to look a lot different…It was not the result we hoped to get tonight, but, through and through, could not be happier or prouder of the girls.”

After starting eight freshman this entire season and an incoming class of talented freshmen next season, Conaway said he looks forward to a rematch and thinks there could be a different result.

“Hats off to Waverly-Shell Rock,” Conaway said. “They are a heck of a great team…but we are going to put a stop to that next year.”

